Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.
NYSE:ATO opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $107.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
