Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 55.3% in May

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Auddia in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Auddia stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Auddia has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUUD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Auddia by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Auddia in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Auddia by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

