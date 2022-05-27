Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 55.3% in May

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Auddia in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Auddia stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Auddia has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.
About Auddia (Get Rating)
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.
