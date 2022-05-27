Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ AURA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,460. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $51,617,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

