Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Short Interest Update

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AIAGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aurubis from €95.00 ($101.06) to €87.00 ($92.55) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aurubis from €90.00 ($95.74) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

AIAGY opened at $48.15 on Friday. Aurubis has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

