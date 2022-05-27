Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

ANZBY stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.5047 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.