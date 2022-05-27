Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AEAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 412.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

