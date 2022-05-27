Auto Trader Group (AUTO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Auto Trader Group (LON: AUTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2022 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 601 ($7.56) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 516 ($6.49).

5/27/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.06) price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 715 ($9.00) to GBX 690 ($8.68). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/19/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/5/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/3/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 601 ($7.56) to GBX 586 ($7.37). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/14/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/5/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 720 ($9.06). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AUTO stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 576.80 ($7.26). The company had a trading volume of 3,369,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,174. Auto Trader Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 531.20 ($6.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 616.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 663.22. The stock has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

