Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTOGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 601 ($7.56) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 516 ($6.49). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.06) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 692.33 ($8.71).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 585.60 ($7.37) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 531.20 ($6.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 616.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 663.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.82.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

