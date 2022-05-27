Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Lowered to GBX 690 at Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 715 ($9.00) to GBX 690 ($8.68) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.06) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 516 ($6.49) to GBX 601 ($7.56) in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 689.56 ($8.68).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 579.22 ($7.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 531.20 ($6.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 616.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 663.22.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

