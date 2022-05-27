Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 720 ($9.06) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 516 ($6.49) to GBX 601 ($7.56) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.37) to GBX 715 ($9.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 692.33 ($8.71).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 585.60 ($7.37) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 616.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 663.22. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 531.20 ($6.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.