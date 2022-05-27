Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 660

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 720 ($9.06) to GBX 660 ($8.31) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATDRY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.47) to GBX 498 ($6.27) in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.25.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.79. 391,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.