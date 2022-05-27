Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.69) to GBX 514 ($6.47) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.06.
OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.79 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
