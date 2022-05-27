AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AUTO1 Group from €41.00 ($43.62) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AUTO1 Group from €27.20 ($28.94) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ATOGF opened at $11.10 on Friday. AUTO1 Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

