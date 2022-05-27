AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACQ shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$639,671.71.

ACQ stock traded down C$0.36 on Friday, hitting C$28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.39. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$24.76 and a 1 year high of C$59.26. The stock has a market cap of C$739.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.9852016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

