Autodesk (ADSK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK):

5/25/2022 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – Autodesk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

5/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $255.00.

5/20/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $286.00 to $264.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $440.00 to $335.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

4/27/2022 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,407. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Autodesk by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 21.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

