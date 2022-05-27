Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.
NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,407. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39.
In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
