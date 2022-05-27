Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.43-6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.957-5.044 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.63. 2,276,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,407. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.31. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $231,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,538,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

