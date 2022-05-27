Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.220-1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Autodesk stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,407. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

