Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.220-1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.75.
Autodesk stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,407. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
