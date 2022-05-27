Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Europe cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.45.
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $191.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average of $235.31.
In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
