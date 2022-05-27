Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $245.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.10.

ADSK opened at $191.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.31. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $173.90 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

