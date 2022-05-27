Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $260.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.68% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

ADSK opened at $191.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.31.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 369,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,233,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Autodesk by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

