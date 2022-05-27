AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

AN opened at $118.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. AutoNation has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 22.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AutoNation by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

