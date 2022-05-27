AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Director Purchases $252,959.35 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $26.43 on Friday, hitting $2,055.39. The company had a trading volume of 226,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,039.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,977.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,095.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $420,100,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $161,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

