Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 434.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVDL stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 3,417,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,713. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.