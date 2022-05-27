AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 17.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange stock traded up 0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 5.95 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of 8.18 and a 200 day moving average of 12.13.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The company had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. Research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

