Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the April 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
AVVIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 494 ($6.22) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.67.
OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.66%.
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
