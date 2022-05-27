Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the April 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 494 ($6.22) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.67.

Get Aviva alerts:

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Aviva shares are going to split on Monday, June 6th. The 0.75999999 split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.66%.

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.