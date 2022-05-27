Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $6.40 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

