B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EDR. CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.05.

TSE:EDR opened at C$4.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$849.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$3.99 and a 12-month high of C$9.32.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,764,282.24. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 36,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.06, for a total value of C$256,066.20. Insiders have sold 130,120 shares of company stock worth $881,388 in the last three months.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

