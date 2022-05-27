B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.
NYSE EXK opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.46 million, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 15.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 176.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 79,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 137,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.