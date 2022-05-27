B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

NYSE EXK opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.46 million, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 15.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 176.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 79,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 137,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.