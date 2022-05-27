Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLZE. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

BLZE traded up 0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching 6.14. 193,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 9.18 and its 200 day moving average is 13.92. Backblaze has a 12 month low of 5.28 and a 12 month high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $17,339,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

