Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BDGI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE: BDGI):

5/16/2022 – Badger Infrastructure Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Badger Infrastructure Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$37.00 to C$36.25.

5/16/2022 – Badger Infrastructure Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

5/16/2022 – Badger Infrastructure Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.50 to C$35.00.

4/20/2022 – Badger Infrastructure Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.

TSE BDGI traded up C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$29.18. 31,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.75. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$22.54 and a twelve month high of C$39.71.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

