Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.35.

Shares of BIDU traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,571,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.38. Baidu has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

