Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $243.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIDU. HSBC lowered their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $136.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $209.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

