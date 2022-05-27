Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) to report $586.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $576.70 million and the highest is $601.90 million. Bally’s posted sales of $267.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.99. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

