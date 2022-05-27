Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BNCDY stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNCDY. UBS Group reduced their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €9.00 ($9.57) to €8.80 ($9.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banca Mediolanum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

