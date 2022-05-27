Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Up 137.6% in May

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,722,500 shares, a growth of 137.6% from the April 30th total of 725,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,225.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of BMDPF stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

