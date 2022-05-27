Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the April 30th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.78) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

