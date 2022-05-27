Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 47.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $19.06 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.
About Bancroft Fund (Get Rating)
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancroft Fund (BCV)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.