Bank of America Downgrades Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) to Neutral

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of SRZN opened at $2.55 on Friday. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surrozen by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
