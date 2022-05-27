Bank of America Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $67.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

DELL stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

