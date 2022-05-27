Bank of America Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.74.
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.98 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97.
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
