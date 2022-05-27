Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$152.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$148.54.

TSE BMO opened at C$135.14 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$121.76 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The stock has a market cap of C$90.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$140.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$142.03.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

