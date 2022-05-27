Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE: BNS):

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$91.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$86.00 to C$88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.00 to C$92.00.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$88.00 to C$91.00.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00.

5/20/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia was given a new C$88.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$86.00.

5/11/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$96.00 to C$84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$105.00.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$84.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$101.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$75.84 and a 1 year high of C$95.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.85.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.