Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKNIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

