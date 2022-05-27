Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 33.83%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

