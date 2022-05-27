BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,792. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 83,630 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after buying an additional 136,636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in BankUnited by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

