Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Short Interest Down 59.6% in May

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the April 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BNNR stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Banner Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner Acquisition by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner Acquisition by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 195,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Banner Acquisition by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 692,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

