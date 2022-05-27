Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW) Short Interest Up 140.0% in May

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 93.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 717,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 346,449 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 89.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 497,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 234,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000.

BNNRW opened at $0.30 on Friday. Banner Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

