Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Raised to $9.00 at HSBC

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at HSBC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BZUN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baozun from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

BZUN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,596. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.26 million, a PE ratio of -19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baozun by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 27.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

