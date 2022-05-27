Barclays Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $207.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global lowered Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.86.

Shares of BURL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,112. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $142.41 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

