Barclays Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $207.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.
BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global lowered Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.86.
Shares of BURL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,112. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $142.41 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
